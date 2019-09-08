Kenyans show love to ailing former Nasa CEO Norman Magaya

Kenyans have shared their wishes of goodwill and messages of sympathy to ailing former Nasa CEO Norman Magaya after it emerged that he is now admitted in the ICU at the Nairobi Hospital.

The messages have been flowing in since Saturday when ODM secretary General Edwin Sifuna in statement updated Kenyans on Magaya’s health status.

“Mr Norman Magaya is currently admitted at the Nairobi Hospital Intensive Care Unit as a precautionary measure ahead of his evacuation abroad for comprehensive treatment,” Sifuna said.

According to the statement, Magaya has been in and out of hospital since 2017.

Mr Magaya first collapsed in August 2017 at the national tallying centre in Bomas of Kenya during the tabulation of presidential votes after the general election.

Magaya has been sharing about his hospitalization on social media but it is only last week that the public learnt about his worsening health condition after a blogger claimed that that he had been neglected by ODM.

However, Magaya quickly responded by dismissing these claims. Days later former Prime Minister Raila Odinga visited him in hospital.

Here are some of the messages Kenyans have sent to Magaya via Twitter:

Whatever stories surrounding the treatment of our brother Norman Magaya only serves to elicit more controversies. At the moment, let’s shelve all these.

Let’s pray for Magaya that he gets well soon to resume his normal life duties.

Good health is everyone’s wish.

Ugua pole bro. — McDonald Mariga (@McDonald_Mariga) September 7, 2019

Norman Magaya Stay strong bro. My prayers are with you #KOTLoyals a word of prayer to our ailing brother — Lamo_Mestro (@LamoMestro) September 7, 2019

To our brother and senior lecturer Norman magaya,iwish you quick recovery, healing is your portion — Alexkipuri (@Alexkipuri1) September 8, 2019

Quick recovery to senior intellectual and advisor Norman Magaya. #KOTLoyals pic.twitter.com/BrWICvXvwR — #Mbele Pamoja (@kenyanyouthman) September 7, 2019

Quickest recovery to Norman Magaya….let’s not politicise this story of magaya,yeye ndio anajua story yote ….#KOTLoyals — Osmium Oywa🇰🇪 (@Oywaosmiam) September 7, 2019