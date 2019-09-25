Kenyans roll eyes after Uhuru wins universal healthcare award

President Uhuru Kenyatta has won the Political Leadership Award for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) from the African Union, Access Challenge.

In his address on Tuesday in New York, during a meeting on Universal Health Coverage held on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the President said Kenyans’ health-seeking behaviours, hospital visits and admissions have improved.

The award was, however, not received well by Kenyans with many wondering which UHC the AU were talking about.

At least one Twitter user retorted: “Surely, the bar can’t be this low (in Africa).”

In the last few months, Kenya has witnessed been cases where patients have been denied access to either medication or admission in government hospital.

Earlier this month, a viral video of a woman giving birth on the corridors of Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital shocked many Kenyans after it captured the woman lying on the floor with the baby, whose placenta was still attached to her womb, wrapped in a shuka as staff member seemed bothered.

LACK OF SH20

A few weeks later, residents of Dandora in Nairobi county poured into the streets to protest what they termed as negligence on the part of Dandora health facility, after the hospital turned away an expectant woman, who had sought help to deliver her baby for lack of Sh20.

And in July, 11 babies died at the Kenyatta National Hospital’s newborn unit from a drug-resistant bacteria known as Klebsiella.

The situation was aggravated by lack of the most basic products for taking care of babies.

In another case reported at the same hospital, a cancer patient who in April was denied treatment for failing to pay a Sh1,950 bill succumbed to her illness.

The woman was turned away by the referral hospital for failing to raise the amount.

Here are but just a few of comments that Kenyans had for the president.

Am a doctor and I can comfortably say on paper its very appealing but on ground its a dream yet to be realized. Make an effort to visit a public hospital and you will realize the GoK have no idea of what they are doing #PunguzaMizigoBill2019 — lawi mwenda kinyua (@LawiKinyua) September 25, 2019

Who gives out these award? We lost a mother at KNH because she lacked 1900 bob, last week we lost a lady in Vihiga pleading with doctors jusy because she lacked 20bob, women are delovering on the floor at mama lucy while at Mbagathi patients die at the queue. — Bush Master15 (@Bushmaster_15) September 25, 2019

African Union is full of busy bodies then…Let them come to Kenya and they will be shocked to see how the sick and poor suffer… Patients can’t access medicine which is stolen by the same doctors treating them .. affordable healthcare remains a mirage in this country. — George Kayman (@KaymanGeorge) September 24, 2019

When the toothless African Union “awards” you! They are both mocking all of themselves — wycliffe maumbe (@wickyright) September 25, 2019

In a 10 trillion economy, Diarrheal diseases, Malaria,Pneumonia and TB are still the leading killer diseases. Neonatal diseases complications and negligence in Nairobi make the news every other week. Shame — Jaysan Mziki (@jaysanmziki) September 25, 2019

Does this reflect directly to the mwananchi who is beneficiary of UHC or its just for using his country men as Guinea pigs. — chimbamarano (@chimbawarui1) September 25, 2019

That thing failed kitambo. Go to kisumu today and see how patients are suffering because there are no drugs and other hospital commodities. May be the president uhuru kenyatta was voted because of the idea 😂 — ˈgilbərt kāärīär (@gilbertkemo) September 25, 2019

Nahurumia other African countries if Kenya is ranked the best…what a shame — Anthony chege (@amainachege77) September 25, 2019

Is this for our esteemed country Kenya or is he being an exemplary leader in another country? — Mama_P (@Jepleting_) September 25, 2019