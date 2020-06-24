Kenyans retort at Magoha’s school-reopening directive

Parents are questioning the practicability of Education CS George Magoha’s new directive capping the number of leaders per classroom when schools reopen from September.

CS Magoha, on Wednesday, said that each classroom will be allowed to have between 15 and 20 learners per classroom.

This is meant to ensure that the physical and social distancing rule is observed.

In addition to this, he said that the government will issue at least two face masks to every pupil.

However, it is the idea that only a maximum of 20 pupils in a classroom that has Kenyans concerned.

On average a classroom in a public school has more than 45 pupils.

Kenyans are, therefore, wondering what would happen to the rest of learners since they all cannot be allowed back in the same classroom.

CS Magoha has in the past said that although plans are underway to allow for schools to reopen, this will be done under the strict supervision of how the Covid-19 situation progresses in the country.

Below is what Kenyans had to say:

Sometimes back nilikuwa in a certain school in Uasin Gishu and one class had more than 60 learners. I wonder where the rest of the kids will go. — Mr Blue 🇰🇪 (@MrBlue_5) June 24, 2020

Hii ni theory pekee. Most classrooms in Kenya have 30+ pupils or students — maina (@mainat) June 24, 2020

He’s so out of touch with reality on the ground. — SHARON (@Tsharz) June 24, 2020

Heh! This government. Had he been to any public school? Will the children be learning in turns? Also, sanitisers? Availability of water? Soap? Space? — GN (@GoraniNekishon) June 24, 2020

This is impracticable and unfeasible. It seems the CS is totally blank on what’s actually on the ground. — Levi Munyei (@Levimunyei) June 24, 2020

This guy is not being realistic. We are two months to September and there are no new buildings in schools, watapata classes wapi — Edwin kips (@Alamatakips) June 24, 2020