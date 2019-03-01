Join our WhatsApp Channel
Here are the funniest online reactions to Uhuru’s mini cabinet reshuffle

By Amina Wako March 1st, 2019

Outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was the biggest casualty in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mini reshuffle which was announced on Friday morning.

In the reshuffle, Echesa was fired and replaced by outgoing Education Secretary Amina Mohammed.

On the other hand, former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor and chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Prof George Magoha was the biggest beneficiary of the changes following his appointment as the new Education Cabinet Secretary.

The reshuffle elicited varied reactions from Kenyans on social media.

First there were the congratulatory messages:

Then came the utterly ridiculous memes and trolls:

 

 

