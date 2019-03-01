Here are the funniest online reactions to Uhuru’s mini cabinet reshuffle





Outgoing Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa was the biggest casualty in President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mini reshuffle which was announced on Friday morning.

In the reshuffle, Echesa was fired and replaced by outgoing Education Secretary Amina Mohammed.

On the other hand, former University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor and chairman of the Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Prof George Magoha was the biggest beneficiary of the changes following his appointment as the new Education Cabinet Secretary.

The reshuffle elicited varied reactions from Kenyans on social media.

First there were the congratulatory messages:

Congratulations Prof George Albert Omore Magoha on your appointment as CS Education. Chapa Kazi sasa…don’t order arrest of HELB defaulters #CabinetReshuffle — Hon Gladys Wanga (@gladyswanga) March 1, 2019

Congratulations Prof. George Magogha on your nomination to the Education Ministry as the Cabinet Secretary. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/p5ncgRx9uu — ViceChancellor,UoNBI (@vcuonbi) March 1, 2019

I don’t think the President and/or the government takes this Sports Ministry seriously, but hey, I could be wrong. #CabinetReshuffle — Willis Raburu (@WillisRaburu) March 1, 2019

Then came the utterly ridiculous memes and trolls:

And it finally came to pass. It is a good thing to respect elders. #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/sneVCcPsC8 — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) March 1, 2019

#CabinetReshuffle HELB defaulters wakisikia Prof.Magoha ndio new Education Cs pic.twitter.com/eLYKRtN48J — Ian olendo (@ianolendo) March 1, 2019

Who else think that @CarolRadull should be given that Ministry of Sport job? #CabinetReshuffle pic.twitter.com/1N5xEZVBZJ — KIBE HuM 🇰🇪 (@kibe_hum) March 1, 2019