Kenyans plead with KeNHA to stop cutting down trees along Wayaki Way

A fig tree at the junction of Mpaka Road and Wayaki Way in Nairobi that has been earmarked for felling by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KENHA) to pave way for the Nairobi Expressway. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU

The Kenyan public has been angered by the destruction of the environment along Nairobi’s Waiyaki Way at Westlands to pave way for the construction of Nairobi Expressway.

In the last four weeks a number of trees have been felled along the busy road. Some of the trees that have been cut down include Grevillea and Nandi Flame.

Many of these trees were reportedly planted by the Nairobi City Council on completion of Waiyaki Way in the 1990s.

And now the axe may soon fall on an iconic Sycamore Fig tree which is said to have stood on the road for years.

Kenyans online are now pleading with the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) to intervene.

In March, months after the road was commissioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta, the state said that the Chinese contractor hired to build Kenya’s first double-decker expressway will plant trees at all affected public places, including Nairobi National Park, Uhuru Park and Arboretum.

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) has been contracted to build the 27-kilometre highway linking Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Westlands at a cost of Sh59 billion.

Under the conditions by the national environment regulator for public review, CRBC will be required to plant trees covering double the area of public spaces affected.

The firm will also leave the cut trees on site for several days to provide temporary habitats for the Marabou storks and other birds living in the areas and allow time for the birds to escape.

On social media, a section of the public has expressed disappointment in the manner the trees have been cut down.

While some have offered solutions, others have started a petition to stop the destruction, more so the planned felling of the fig tree at the junction of Mpaka Road and Wayaki Way.

@KeNHAKenya do you compel contractors to plant trees they have fallen? My heart bleeds driving through Waiyaki Way seeing the distraction going on. pic.twitter.com/byx2c6Gsdr — Calvin Oyoo (@CalvinMirindo) October 1, 2020

It would be such a huge shame. This tree is an ICON. In the very least the National Museum of Kenya, the Kenya Museum Society and @Nature_Kenya should look into transplanting it. — Marvin Muhammad (@MarvinMido) October 1, 2020

Damn! This tree must be older than this country. — Emmanuel Steven (@EmmanuelSteve16) October 1, 2020

They need to transplant this one. — MakuDeniba (@MADEKarubiu) October 1, 2020

Civilised countries moving trees to pave way for a highway project , What will we say about Waiyaki way trees , our good trees gone ! #Singapore pic.twitter.com/kgRvq8wRA4 — Sally (@Salomelugard) September 27, 2020

The cutting of trees along Waiyaki way kidogo doesn’t feel right. They can’t uproot and relocate them elsewhere? — Will.I.Æm 12🇰🇪 (@Namuks) October 1, 2020

I cringe everytime I pass though Waiyaki Way and see the number of trees that are being cut down to pave way for the expressway. Remind me again, why is that expressway more important than our ecosystem? — Njambi (@A_Njambi) October 1, 2020