Kenyans on quarantine having the time of their lives – VIDEO

Some happy souls have excited social media after being captured on video having a good time in quarantine, while at the same time maintaining social distancing.

The video that has been widely shared on social, begins with a man glad in a hospital gown energetically dancing to popular Dancehall song Phone Stress by Busy Signal.

As the unidentified patient continues with his odi dance moves, he keeps beckoning a health worker in full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to join in.

The health workers duly obliges, taking up the challenge as other patients are heard cheering her on in the background.

Clearly, not even the deadly virus will keep some Kenyans down.