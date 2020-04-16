Kenyans now disown Sonko after his latest buffoonery

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has won more critics than admirers with his latest antics of donating alcohol alongside foodstuff to Nairobi residents to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his Sonko Rescue Team, the governor has lately been busy fumigating the streets, delivering foodstuff and other essentials to the poor city residents.

But few expected him to go the extent of including small bottles of Hennessy in Covid-19 care packages he recently distributed to the poor in the city.

True to character, Sonko justified his actions by citing a non-existent research report.

“We will be giving some small bottles of Hennessy in the food package which we give to our people,’ Sonko decreed. ‘I think from the research conducted by the WHO and various health organisations it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus.” Sonko said.

Hennessy was quick to refute these claims even as the international media picked up the story.

Governor of Nairobi sends Hennessy to the poor citing 'WHO guidance that alcohol kills the virus' https://t.co/0KAu1soEQW — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 15, 2020

Similarly, the African Medical and Research Foundation (Amref) CEO Githinji Gitahi has rejected Sonko’s cognac offering.

Please completely ignore clowning 🤡 of a major global pandemic taking lives & putting extreme pressure on households. Dump this the way you would dump your used #COVID19 #mask – never to be recovered! @MOH_Kenya needs to condemn this as this is not an ordinary citizen! pic.twitter.com/6Lsu0DXvzV — Dr Githinji Gitahi, MBS (@daktari1) April 15, 2020

Online, Kenyans also appear to have had enough of Sonko’s antics.

He is a Member of parliament in Uganda not Kenya. Get your facts right — Andre ✈️ (@_Andre_bass) April 15, 2020

Our embarrassement has gone international…Jesus fix this — Teachers son (@chegewagithinji) April 15, 2020

Sonko single handedly managed to deliver us to the hall of shame — Jack Wambugu (@mbugusjack) April 15, 2020

Get your facts right the governor of all counties is Hassan Joho, this is an upcoming rapper & blueband ambassador. Thank you. — Dee (@thiskindgirl) April 15, 2020

GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT!

Nairobi is under Nairobi Metropolitan Services. This is an upcoming rapper called Sonkoree from Nairobiree! — Mtu Savvy (@MtuSavvy) April 15, 2020

@MikeSonko ona sasa unafanya wazungu waone tuko na pesa sana hadi ya hennessy! Utafanya donation isifike Kenya — Denislov Lietnev (@Denoxyl) April 15, 2020