Kenyans now disown Sonko after his latest buffoonery

By Chad Kitundu April 16th, 2020 2 min read

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has won more critics than admirers with his latest antics of donating alcohol alongside foodstuff to Nairobi residents to help them during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through his Sonko Rescue Team, the governor has lately been busy fumigating the streets, delivering foodstuff and other essentials to the poor city residents.

But few expected him to go the extent of including small bottles of Hennessy in Covid-19 care packages he recently distributed to the poor in the city.

True to character, Sonko justified his actions by citing a non-existent research report.

“We will be giving some small bottles of Hennessy in the food package which we give to our people,’ Sonko decreed. ‘I think from the research conducted by the WHO and various health organisations it has been revealed that alcohol plays a very major role in killing the coronavirus or any sort of virus.” Sonko said.

Hennessy was quick to refute these claims even as the international media picked up the story.

Similarly, the African Medical and Research Foundation (Amref) CEO Githinji Gitahi has rejected Sonko’s cognac offering.

Online, Kenyans also appear to have had enough of Sonko’s antics.

