Kenyans just can’t get enough of Dirk Nowitzki ‘looking down’ on Uhuru

As German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited the country, one tall man stole the show.

The man dwarfed President Uhuru Kenyatta when he posed for a handshake photograph with the head of state at State House, Nairobi, changing the conversation entirely.

KENYAN CONNECTION

The man at the center of it all is none other than one-time NBA champion Dirk Nowitzki, who accompanied the German president on a three-day visit to Kenya.

Nowitzki is best remembered by many NBA fans in Kenya and around the world for guiding the Dallas Mavericks to their first and only NBA title in 2011.

During the same season, Nowitzki was voted NBA Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).

What many Kenyans may not know though is that Nowitzki has a strong Kenyan connection.

The former NBA star is married to a half-Kenyan half- Sweden woman with whom he has three children.

Kenyans on Twitter had a field day as they expressed their amusement with the picture of President Kenyatta and the retired German professional basketball player.

UHURU DWARFED

“President of Kenyan meets the cost of living in Kenya,” tweeted one Saddique Shaban.

“President Uhuru was literally looking up to the Diplomat,” Thomas Kan wrote.

“The man is simply looking down upon our president,” Fued Opondo said.

“Now this marks the apogee of Handshakes during his 10 year tenure as the President of the Republic of Kenya,” posted Kenneth Omondi.

“Isn’t that man tall!! Uhuru is usually tall but looks like a dwarf next to him,” Leylah Lelesan tweeted.

“That dude is at least a whole foot taller than Uhuru!!” Karago D Mbiru said.

“Hi, Mr Dirk Norwiski, you have made a heinous offence of dwarfing my lovely president unconditionally. How can you be tall than our president?” Robert Ombaso posed.