Kenyans have their say on Ruto’s ‘odd’ handshake with his wife

Kenyans on social media have weighed in with varied views on a picture of Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel shaking his husband’s hand in a somewhat ‘too respectful’ manner.

In the photo, Mrs Rachel Ruto, who is known for her humble persona in the public, is seen slightly leaning forward while shaking her husband’s hand.

Mrs Ruto’s left hand is also placed on top of the left one, in what also highlights a sign of deep respect to her better half.

But then, the DP appears distracted, seemingly ‘making no eye contact’ with his wife.

The photo was taken on Thursday at the DP’s residence in Karen when he was welcoming guests to the launch of a National Prayer Alter.

Meanwhile, blogger Dennis Itumbi appeared to suggest this was Mrs Ruto’s signature handshake style when interacting with prominent leaders.

Itumbi shared photos of Mrs Ruto shaking the hand of President Uhuru Kenyatta, former president Mwai Kibaki, Pope Benedict XVI and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in exactly the same fashion.

As usual, Kenyans wasted no time in having their say on this occurrence.

“But how does your wife greet you the way a student does to a high school principal,” Felix, posed?

“How do you greet your husband like that as if he is a stranger to you?” added Ruth Shibeka

“Is (mama) Rachel from Uganda?” another used inquired.