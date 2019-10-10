Kenyans go ham on Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai for praising Mzee Moi

Kenyans online have gone ballistic on Citizen TV boss Linus Kaikai after he praised retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s 24-year rule and legacy.

Mr Kaikai took to social media and shared a picture of himself with the retired president whom he lauded as a ‘serious politician’.

“MOI was a serious political adult; fully in charge of the national homestead he headed. He genuinely cared for National Unity, running a Govt largely representative of the face of Kenya. He fully protected our territorial borders. History will judge this man kindly,” he tweeted.

The tweet however did not go down well with the online community, many of whom though otherwise about Mzee Moi.

A respected journalist who thinks total control, killing and torture of dissenting voices for the purpose of perpetuating dictatorship and plunder to be genuine care for national unity is a new low — Truth Generator (@superpetro) October 10, 2019

Wewe na wewe huwa side zote mbili …had to double check if this tweet is Linus Kaikai’s — Mwahu (@vinsvns) October 10, 2019

If someone tells a lie and is repeated over and over again some will believe it’s the truth but it ain’t……. Same scenario here ati Moi was good look at his legacy and the political class he mentored and then revisit your statement — macharia jim (@shaolin_jim) October 10, 2019

Can’t reconcile this with him hanging on for 24 years, repressing dissidents and causing the largest flight of Kenyans into the diaspora. No thanks. Vitu kwa grao ni different. — Onderi Magara (@LMagara) October 10, 2019

Read about the North Eastern massacres. You’re a journalist. You’re either ignoring the facts or unable to do you’re job properly — la flame (@Kamzy___) October 10, 2019

“Largely representative”? That’s where you went wrong. Moi had all the Tanuis, Kipkorirs, Cheruiyots, etc as parastatal heads. No one else could head them? — Gabriel Adiema (@adiema_gabriel) October 10, 2019

Still, there were a few who were on his side.

If Moi was all this bad, what do you make of Uhuruto….. There’s the bright side of everything. @LinusKaikai looked that bright side and it’s very true. — Daniel Kimari (@DanielKimari4) October 10, 2019

Linus no one can dispute that. Strong fabric of Nation first eroded under 3rd and 4th CinC — CPA, CFA Mohamed (@Muqtar2000) October 10, 2019