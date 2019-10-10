Join our WhatsApp Channel
Kenyans go ham on Citizen TV’s Linus Kaikai for praising Mzee Moi

By Chad Kitundu October 10th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans online have gone ballistic on Citizen TV boss Linus Kaikai after he praised retired President Daniel Arap Moi’s 24-year rule and legacy.

Mr Kaikai took to social media and shared a picture of himself with the retired president whom he lauded as a ‘serious politician’.

“MOI was a serious political adult; fully in charge of the national homestead he headed. He genuinely cared for National Unity, running a Govt largely representative of the face of Kenya. He fully protected our territorial borders. History will judge this man kindly,” he tweeted.

The tweet however did not go down well with the online community, many of whom though otherwise about Mzee Moi.

Still, there were a few who were on his side.

