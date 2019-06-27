Join our WhatsApp Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

What's Hot

Kenyans join Boniface Mwangi in fighting ‘bullies with sirens’

By Sylvania Ambani June 27th, 2019 2 min read

Kenyans appear to have now joined activist Boniface Mwangi in his fight with VIPs who feel entitled the right of way, even when driving on the wrong side of the road.

After his confrontation with one such VIP motorcade early this week, the fiery activist has now shared a video online capturing another city motorist blocking the way of a vehicle which was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

OTHER ARTICLES

In the post, Mwangi urged Kenyans not to give in to bullies on the road, especially if they have the right of way on the road.

He added that the rule should apply to both people driving big cars and public service vehicles.

Furthermore, Mr Mwangi said that he is willing to provide a lawyer for anyone who will be arrested for blocking someone breaking the law.

Journalist Robert Nagila also shared a photo of a motorist blocking the way for a matatu which was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their readiness in taking up the challenge.

ONLINE VOICES

Mtetezi wa Bunju said,“Get me a lawyer, like seriously? Your words give strength to do it right now.”

Thomas Munyao wrote, “We are on board. #standyourground.”

Juma Felix commented, “On board. It is too sickening to be harassed on our own roads.”

Mike Challo stated, “If they feel so important they should make themselves their own road with their own money NKT!”

NGMaroa said, “#BMchallenge it is. Ninaanza Leo Mombasa road.”

Nairobi News is now available on WhatsApp. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our

WhatsApp channel
Kenyan who won Sh100m Dubai lottery found in Nairobi after...

About the author

Sylvania Ambani


Also read