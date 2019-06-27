Kenyans join Boniface Mwangi in fighting ‘bullies with sirens’





Kenyans appear to have now joined activist Boniface Mwangi in his fight with VIPs who feel entitled the right of way, even when driving on the wrong side of the road.

After his confrontation with one such VIP motorcade early this week, the fiery activist has now shared a video online capturing another city motorist blocking the way of a vehicle which was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

In the post, Mwangi urged Kenyans not to give in to bullies on the road, especially if they have the right of way on the road.

Motorists stop giving way to bullies who have sirens. If you have right of way, stick to your lane. Don’t let a big car or even a Matatu bully you out of the road. If you get arrested for blocking someone breaking the law, l promise to get you a lawyer. Let everyone #ObeyTheLaw pic.twitter.com/9miUdQexV4 — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) June 27, 2019

He added that the rule should apply to both people driving big cars and public service vehicles.

Furthermore, Mr Mwangi said that he is willing to provide a lawyer for anyone who will be arrested for blocking someone breaking the law.

Journalist Robert Nagila also shared a photo of a motorist blocking the way for a matatu which was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

Big up to this motorist who refused to give way to a matatu driving on the wrong side of the road….. not sure how this ended. pic.twitter.com/mENRhy3rbk — Robert Nagila (@Rnagila) June 26, 2019

Kenyans on Twitter expressed their readiness in taking up the challenge.

ONLINE VOICES

Mtetezi wa Bunju said,“Get me a lawyer, like seriously? Your words give strength to do it right now.”

Thomas Munyao wrote, “We are on board. #standyourground.”

Juma Felix commented, “On board. It is too sickening to be harassed on our own roads.”

Mike Challo stated, “If they feel so important they should make themselves their own road with their own money NKT!”

NGMaroa said, “#BMchallenge it is. Ninaanza Leo Mombasa road.”