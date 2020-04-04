Kenyan preacher under probe in UK for selling coronavirus ‘protection oil’

Authorities in the UK have opened a probe against a church belonging to a Kenyan preacher for allegedly selling coronavirus “plague protection kits.”

Bishop Climate Ministries, which is part of the Kingdom Church located in South London, is selling the kits made of oil and red string for Sh10,000 (£91), according to UK media.

The church operated by self-declared prophet Climate Irungu Wiseman, claims the product protects people from Covid-19.

“It is by faith that you can be saved from the Coronavirus pandemic by covering yourself with the Divine Plague Protection Oil and wearing the Scarlet Yarn on your body,” the ministry says on its website.

It adds, “That is why I want to encourage you, if you haven’t done so already, to get your Divine Plague Protection Kit today!”

In bold red capital letters, the post says, “Use the plague protection oil for protection from coronavirus.”

In a post published on March 21, Bishop Climate claimed he had been “instructed” by the Lord to prepare an oil “mixed with cedarwood, hyssop, and prayer” to fight the pandemic.

“As you use this oil, along with a special scarlet yarn, every coronavirus and any other deadly thing will pass over you,” he said.

The bishop also said the products had “worked before” and would work again, despite providing no scientific or medical evidence for the claim.

Southwark Council’s Councillor Victoria Mills said an investigation into the church’s claims is underway.

“It is wrong for anyone to exploit people’s fears at this time of high anxiety and we encourage people to report any issues like this to London Trading Standards,” she told Southwark News.

“This particular issue is already under investigation by our teams. There are many scams relating to Covid-19 and the council will be working hard to support consumers to be on guard for bogus test kits, cures and treatments, and other financial scams.”

The pastor has previously insisted the church was not selling the kits, and that the price tag was only to cover the cost of the ingredients, yarn and postage and packaging.

The website link to buy them has since been deactivated following criticism from Southwark Council.

The plague protection kit is one of many anointing oils offered by Mr Irungu for a range of problems, including oil for peace, unlimited success oil and anointing oil for good marriages.

On the church’s website, it claims thousands of people have been healed from “all sorts” of sicknesses and disease since it was founded in 2005.