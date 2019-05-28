Kenyan model arrested trying to sneak drugs into Nigeria

Kenyan model and businesswoman Angela Wairimu, 33, who was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport while trying to smuggle 6.5kg of cocaine into Nigeria. PHOTO | COURTESY

Kenyan model and businesswoman Angela Wairimu, 33, who was arrested at Nnamdi Azikiwe International airport while trying to smuggle 6.5kg of cocaine into Nigeria. PHOTO | COURTESY





A Kenyan model was arrested on Monday night while trying to smuggle 6.5kg of cocaine into Nigeria through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Ms Angela Wairimu, 33, tried to sneak what they termed as the “largest consignment into Nigeria in the recent past.”

NDLEA communication boss Mr Jonah Achema said Ms Wairimu was nabbed on landing from South Africa.

Mr Achema said that she had hidden the cocaine in her hand luggage.

“She had concealed some of the illicit substances in the false bottom of a travelling bag which also contained two wrapped parcels of the same illicit drug,” the officer said.

Ms Wairimu, a mother of two, told detectives attached to the agency that she was a trader dealing in clothes and cosmetics and also doubled up as a model.

She had reportedly also denied knowledge of what was contained in the suitcase claiming it was given to her by a friend in South Africa and was to be delivered to the West African country.

“She said that this was her second trip to Nigeria to purchase beauty products and local fabrics for her enterprise called Pa Model in South Africa and Kenya,” said Mr Achema.

In 2015, Kenya’s Ms Peninah Lema Munyithya was arrested while trying to sneak narcotics into Ghana.