Kenyan in US dies of Covid-19

A Kenya living in the United States has succumbed to coronavirus.

The man identified as Laban Kimungu Njoroge had lived in the US for years and hailed from Molo.

According to an obituary placed on a Kenyan diaspora website Samrack, Kimungu was being treated for an underlying condition when he succumbed to Covid-19.

“It is with humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the promotion to glory of Mr Laban Kimungu Njoroge of Molo. He had been undergoing treatment for an underlying condition when he succumbed to the Covid-19 on March 25th 2020,” the obituary read.

Kimungu lived in the United States with his children and was hospitalised in a Massachusetts hospital, where he passed on, on Wednesday.

He is the first known Kenyan abroad to have died from complications caused by the disease, and his demise was announced on Friday.

The family is holding e-virtual memorial services every night from 8pm, Eastern Standard Time.

“On Tuesday March 31, 2020, we will have a celebration of life, service from 7pm with cremation to follow on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” the family said in a statement.

On Thursday, Kenya recorded her first death resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

A 66-year-old male patient who had tested positive for the Covid-19 succumbed to the virus died at the Aga Khan Intensive Care Unit.

“The man, who was suffering from diabetes, had arrived in the country on March 13 from South Africa via Swaziland,” said Health CS Mutahi Kagwe.

Worldwide, the virus has infected some 580,000 people and killed over 26,000 around the world after emerging in China in December last year of which more than 131,000 people have recovered.

Across Africa, the official numbers are still relatively low with 83 deaths and over 3,200 confirmed cases on Friday, according to the African Union.