Kenyan fashion enthusiast Adigo Digo says I do up in the sky – PHOTOS





Nairobi street fashion enthusiast Adigo Digo might have become the first Kenyan to say, “I do” 10,000 miles above in the sky.

Adigo and his girlfriend Jean Ojiro shared their special day photos while taking their nuptials on a commercial plane up in the air.

“I love you. Ground is too much let’s fly beb. You are that woman who transformed my imperfections into perfections, just by the touch of your love. Love you my dearest wife!

Even though he did not share the destination of the flight carrying the wedding congregations, the event was attended by the couple’s close friends and family.

“Keep it private until its permanent. Thanks @jalangoo for being so instrumental in my wedding God bless you not forgetting @hon._steve_mbogo @guniahjunior for being part and parcel of this sweet history mine @jean_ojiro”,” he added.

Jean wore a cream wedding gown which hugged her curves in all the rightful places. The groom, on the other hand, had a fitting navy blue suit.

The bride arrived at the venue of the event in a sleek white Mercedes Benz bearing a customised number plate written: Jean + Adigodigo.