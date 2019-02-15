Kenyan boy hands Melania Trump lovely Valentine’s Day gift





A Kenyan boy living in the United States gifted First Lady Melania Trump a lovely Valentine’s Day gift during her visit to Children’s Inn in Bethseda, Maryland.

Children’s Inn is a private, nonprofit residence for children and families participating in pediatric research at the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Mrs Trump visited the children on Valentine’s Day.

Amani handed the First Lady a handmade necklace inscribed with the words “faith” and “hope”, the words he uses to get through his treatment.

Amani, 13 years-old, is suffering from sickle cell disease and is preparing for a bone marrow transplant with marrow donated by his 8 year-old sister.

Ms Trump appreciated the gift saying; “It’s so beautiful. Thank you”.

Ms Trump could not hide her excitement.

“Loved sharing an afternoon with such sweet valentines! Your bravery, strength, and love is amazing. Thank you to the @TheChildrensInn and @NIH for the lifesaving work you are doing!” she posted on Twitter.

