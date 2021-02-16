Kenyan artistes listed among Top 100 African Musicians

Hart_The Band performs on stage at the 28th edition of Koroga Festival at Hell's Gate national Park in Naivasha. PHOTO | THOMAS MATIKO.

Kenya’s H_art The Band, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph Jones, Nyashinski have been listed in the inaugural 2021 Top 100 African Musicians ranking.

The announcement was made by WatsUp TV and Avance Media.

The list features musicians from 26 African countries.

Notable names in the list include Angelique Kidjo, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Mohammed Mounir, Cassper, Nyovest, Sarkodie and other musicians who continue to blaze the trail for African arts and have set the pace for the next generation.

Other artistes from East Africa include Diamond Platnumz, Alikiba, Harmonize, Bebe Cool and Rayvanny.

“This publication precedes several engagements honourees will be involved in to celebrate their work and the crafts they have gifted the continent,” said ABD Traore, CEO of WatsUp TV.

The list features 18 Females, 73 males and 9 groups with 20-year-old Nigerian act Rema being the youngest and Egypt’s Mohammed Mounir being the oldest at age 66.

Nigeria leads with 26 representatives followed by Ghana with 10, Cote D’Ivoire with seven and South Africa with six musicians.