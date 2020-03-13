Kenya confirms first case of coronavirus – VIDEO

Kenya has recorded the first case of the deadly coronavirus.

Health minister Mutahi Kagwe said the patient is a Kenyan citizen who returned to the country from US via UK on March 5, 2020. The patient is stable.

The woman is at the Kenyatta National Hospital Infectious Disease Unit.

“It was a matter of when not if Kenya would have coronavirus cases,” said Mutahi Kagwe. “She is stable. She is eating.”

“Going forward there will be some inconveniences citizens will experience but this is one time where we are calling on serious citizen responsibility. At the moment he says, there’s absolutely no need for panic or worry provided people abide by the measures put in place,” Mr Kagwe said.

“Here will be hiccups and when that happens we ask for understanding and not criticism. This is not a time to assign blame but one to join hands to ensure this pandemic does not tear through our country. This is not the time to make abnormal prices -Kagwe warns pharmacies and business people.”

The woman travelled from Ohio through Chicago through London, before landing in Nairobi.

“In these all these places she was screened. Even in Nairobi, she was screened but all the while she was fine. She didn’t display any symptoms,” said the CS.

“I want to thank this lady because the moment she started feeling unwell, she took herself to the hospital and gave us the names of each person she was in contact with during the period. We have informed British High Commission and in the process of informing the US.”