Kenya Power’s system hitch leaves many prepaid customers in the dark

By Amina Wako April 20th, 2020 1 min read

Kenya Power is working to resolve a glitch in their systems which is causing delays in vending of tokens to their prepaid customers.

Kenyans, who made payments through mobile money platforms, mainly M-Pesa, failed to get the tokens they had purchased as they remained unprocessed for hours.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Kenya Power said a system hitch caused the delays, but assured its customers that they were working to resolve the problem.

“Good morning, we are working to resolve a hitch which is causing delays in vending of prepaid tokens. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power tweeted.

The company trended on Monday morning as many Kenyans complained online about power outage in different parts of the country.

Many expressed their frustratrations as they are required to work from home due to the coronavirus in the country and the power outage was making this impossible.

Here is a sample of what netizens had to say about the token hitch and power outage.

 

