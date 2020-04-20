Kenya Power’s system hitch leaves many prepaid customers in the dark

Kenya Power is working to resolve a glitch in their systems which is causing delays in vending of tokens to their prepaid customers.

Kenyans, who made payments through mobile money platforms, mainly M-Pesa, failed to get the tokens they had purchased as they remained unprocessed for hours.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Kenya Power said a system hitch caused the delays, but assured its customers that they were working to resolve the problem.

“Good morning, we are working to resolve a hitch which is causing delays in vending of prepaid tokens. Apologies for the inconvenience caused,” Kenya Power tweeted.

The company trended on Monday morning as many Kenyans complained online about power outage in different parts of the country.

Many expressed their frustratrations as they are required to work from home due to the coronavirus in the country and the power outage was making this impossible.

Here is a sample of what netizens had to say about the token hitch and power outage.

#kplccustomercare #kplc @KenyaPower @KenyaPower_Care

Paid for tokens a while back and haven't received them yet. I'm in darkness, please assist. ODK8LP2GUE Confirmed. KPLC PREPAID for account 14106417174 . — Sophie Gitau (@nimugetao) April 20, 2020

@KenyaPower_Care I bought token via Mpesa n I have not received the token. ODI1KWATDH Confirmed. Ksh200.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 54600028770 on 18/4/20 at 10:23 PM New M-PESA balance is. Transaction cost, Ksh23.00. — margaret wangui (@margare79766074) April 18, 2020

KPLC should now be MORE RELIABLE than ever in support of #WorkFromHome & #KomeshaCorona actions. Majority don’t have Standby Power Capacity . Please RT this. @KenyaPower_Care pic.twitter.com/ABWX9SvnTR — 𝕷𝖆𝖜𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖈𝖊 𝕲𝖎𝖙𝖍𝖎𝖓𝖏𝖎 (@LawrensLG) April 20, 2020