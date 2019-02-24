Kenya Power makes clarification on countrywide blackout





The Kenya Power Company has allayed fears of a two-day (Sunday and Monday) countrywide blackout following widespread reports on social media over the same.

The power supplier said that the information on social media was a misinterpretation of a regular alert on routine scheduled preventive maintenance carried out by the company which is issued to customers prior for planning purposes.

“We wish to allay customer concerns arising from erroneous and misleading information circulating online via social media alleging that we have announced countrywide power outages,” the company said on Saturday in a tweet.

In a statement to newsrooms, the company had said the interruption was to facilitate maintenance, upgrade of power lines to the network, and connect new customers and to replace power lines during road construction.

AFFECTED AREAS

According to Kenya Power, several estates in Nairobi will be without power on the whole of Sunday (from 9am-5pm). The affected estates include, Westlands, Parklands, Runda, Evergreen, Karura, CID Kiambu Road, Loresho and Kabete on Sunday February 23, 2019 .

Areas that will be affected on Monday include Hurlingham, Nkoroi, Kiserian, part of Ongata Rongai, part of Oloitoktok road, part of Langàta road and Karen Hardy.

Other areas that will be similarly affected are Kayahwe Rd, End of Dennis Pritt, Wood Ave, Chania Ave, ODM House, Lenana Rd, Part of Argwings Kodhek Rd, Joseph Kang’ethe Rd, Mugo Kibiru Rd, Moi Girl’s High Sch, Jamhuri Phase I & II, Ring Rd Kilimani, Adlife Plaza, Kilimani Pri Sch, Prestige Plaza, Galana Rd Woodley, Kwa Magatha and adjacent customers.