Kenya loses first doctor to Covid-19

Kenya has lost the first doctor to Covid-19.

Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, a gynaecologist, died on Friday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook account, the Kenyan Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) mourned the death of one of their own.

“We have lost a hardworking obstetrician/gynaecologist, a mother, a friend and a colleague to the devastating effects of Covid-19. Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr Doreen Lugaliki,” the post read.

Ms Doreen was also mourned by her colleagues who described her as hardworking.

Dr Mercy Korir of KTN said:

We have lost one of our own as a doctors’ fraternity to #Covid_19. A young doctor with so much to offer. — Dr. Mercy Korir (@DrMercyKorir) July 10, 2020

Dr Sewe Saldanha added:

RIP Dr. Doreen Adisa Lugaliki. What a heartbreaking news this morning CC @Rita_Oyier pic.twitter.com/euaiMVQTHp — Sewe Saldanha (@SeweS_) July 10, 2020

Dr Mumbi Kimotho said: