Kenya loses first doctor to Covid-19

By Amina Wako July 10th, 2020 1 min read

Kenya has lost the first doctor to Covid-19.

Dr Doreen Adisa Lugaliki, a gynaecologist, died on Friday morning at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook account, the Kenyan Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) mourned the death of one of their own.

Doreen Adisa Lugaliki.

“We have lost a hardworking obstetrician/gynaecologist, a mother, a friend and a colleague to the devastating effects of Covid-19. Our condolences to the family and friends of Dr Doreen Lugaliki,” the post read.

Doreen Adisa Lugaliki.

Ms Doreen was also mourned by her colleagues who described her as hardworking.

Dr Mercy Korir of KTN said:

Dr Sewe Saldanha added:

Dr Mumbi Kimotho said:

