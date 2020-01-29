Kenyans want KQ to suspend flights to China, but airline is having none of it

Kenya Airways (KQ) has been put on the spot by Kenyans for refusing to suspend its flights to China in the wake of the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The national carrier in a statement said that they have not completely ruled out cancellation of flights, however they are first monitoring the situation before taking any action.

On Tuesday a passenger onboard a KQ flight that had arrived at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) from Guangzhou China was admitted at the Kenyatta National Hospital after being found with coronavirus-like symptoms.

The unnamed student in his early 20s was immediately rushed to the hospital by the Ministry of Health.

The UK has suspended flights to Beijing and Shanghai after the UK government advised against non-essential travel to China.

KQ’s decision to continue operations to China has angered Kenyans who are of the view that national carrier is not concerned about the outbreak of the disease.

Here are some of their reactions to KQ’s position:

“Problem with Africans is that they never get to see the bigger picture. What measures do they have in place to contain coronavirus?” asked @joybrendaM.

“Why they are afraid of making loses because that is the case. I’m wonder why. Ok let’s wait until other airlines suspend their flights to Kenya,” commented @MwendaSelena.

“Thirst for profits at whatever price we will have to pay eventually,” wrote @jndinya.

“Think, had this virus been reported first in Kenya, would China be still allowing flights from Kenya?” asked @DanKimita1.

“Money first… life’s last… No wonder this company ever is making losses thou,” commented @shadrotich.