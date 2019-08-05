Ken Okoth’s family launches succession campaign for Kibra seat

The family of the late Ken Okoth wants ODM leader Raila Odinga to endorse one of their kin to contest for the Kibra parliamentary seat which has been left vacant following Okoth’s death.

According to Elvis Oluoch, the family wants Imran Okoth, the former personal assistant and step-brother, to the late MP to be endorsed by the party.

The family says Imran is the right person to take over from Okoth since he ably stood in while the MP was seeking treatment in France.

“We think he is the right person to take over because he knew every plan Ken had concerning Kibra,” Oluoch said.

Officially it was Westlands MP, Tim Wanyonyi, who was in charge of the constituency during Okoth’s long absence.

INHERIT SEAT

If ODM so chooses to endorse Imran, then it would greatly boost his chances of joining the long list of politicians who inherited a seat from a deceased kin.

Among Kenyan politicians who have in the past inherited a seat previously held by a family member is Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, who in 1989 succeeded his late father, Moses Mudavadi, as the MP for Sabatia Constituency.

In 2008, the late Joyce Laboso was elected to Parliament to represent Sotik Constituency in a by-election following the death of her sister, Lorna Laboso, who died in a plane crash. Joyce, who went on to become the Governor of Bomet county, died last week and was buried on Saturday.

In 2013 Mutula Kilonzo Junior was elected as the second Senator of Makueni county in a by-election, after the demise of his father Mutula Kilonzo.

Likewise, in 2015 Moses Otieno Kajwang was elected the Senator of Homa Bay county, succeeding his late brother Otieno Kajwang, while last year, Edith Nyenze succeeded her late husband Francis Nyenze as the MP for Kitui West Constituency.