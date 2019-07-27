Ken Okoth, Raila’s ‘son’? Why Kenyans are not buying ODM leader’s tributes

ODM leader Raila Odinga has come under harsh criticism from the online community for his glowing tributes to the late Kibra Member of Parliament, Ken Okoth.

Speaking to NTV at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport JKIA on Friday evening, shortly after arriving from Mombasa, Mr Odinga eulogized Okoth, describing the deceased MP as a son whom he admired and nurtured.

Odinga said Okoth’s death came as a shock to him since he had planned to meet the legislator on Friday after he returned from Mombasa.

However, this never came to pass as Mr Okoth died on Friday evening at 4pm at the Nairobi Hospital.

UNTRUTHFUL

“I sponsored Ken’s education and Ken is like my son. He he has shown a lot of dedication and he worked very hard from a very poor background. So we have lost a true Kenyan patriot,” said Mr Odinga.

“Yesterday, as you know, early in the morning I went to several functions then I had to fly out to Mombasa. So I was hoping to see him (Okoth) when I came back today (Friday). It was a big blow for me to realise that he had passed on. We will work with the people of Kibra to help realise Ken’s dreams because his dreams are actually based on my own dreams for the people of Kibra,” Odinga added.

However, on Twitter many accused Odinga of being untruthful regarding his relationship with Okoth.

‘HYPOCRITE’

“He is a hypocrite, he wanted her daughter Rosemary to vie for the (Kibra) seat, but the people refused plus illness stopped his daughter,” tweeted @Bsamuelmomanyi.

“The only person Hon Odinga paid a visit was Governor Laboso while in Hospital. When did he ever travel to France to visit Ken Okoth?”asked @stevenadongo.

“He was like your son where and yet at the party Primaries mlimyima cert raia ndio waliamua ni yeye,” said @victorayoki.

“Which son?! He wanted him out as Kibra MP so the daughter could take over Raila is a fraud, a hypocrite,” wrote @joshep.

“Which fees did you pay? Big fat lie,” commented @geraldgakaria.

“Shut up baba! Ken did in 1 term more than you ever do in 20+ years as our MP of Kibra. Please do not interfere with whoever the people’s choice will be to replace him. RIP Ken,” stated @albertkairu.

“Now he worships him when he was determined to rig him out in 2017 for his daughter. The sickness of the daughter saved Ken,” said blogger Robert Alai.