Kansiime finally reveals gender of her unborn baby





Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime and her musician boyfriend Abraham Tukahiirwa alias Skylanta are expecting a baby boy.

Kansiime revealed the gender of her unborn baby on social media as she also announced that the “little ninja” is almost due.

“And there’s no time to spare as we make way, make way for the little ninja to arrive,” she captioned photos from her blue-themed baby shower.

This will be the couple’s first child in their relationship that has been blossoming for the last two years.

Kansiime and Skylanta started dating 11 months after she separated from her then husband, Gerald Ojok.

The comedian first shared the news of her pregnancy on April 15 on Facebook by posting a picture of her huge baby bump.

She wrote, “I have been looking for the perfect way to break it to you my dearest Ninjas that soon my Kantu Skylanta and I shall have a little Ninja added on to our family, and I thought and thought, what better way!!?”

The 34-year-old further revealed that her critics had accused her of selling her uterus for fame a while back.

“Some people were trying to figure out why I did not have kids with my ex-husband Gerald Ojok. So, they said that I had sold my uterus for fame. The sad thing is, even if it’s not true, there is no way you can be able to show people that your uterus is still intact,” she said.