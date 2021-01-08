Kamillah: Omar Lali is an old friend





The lady whose photo with Omar Lali, the boyfriend of the late Keroche heiress Tecra Muigai, went viral on social media insists the two are ‘just friends’.

Koko Kamillah Pitrola was suddenly elevated to public life on Thursday when her picture with Lali went viral.

It forced the light-skinned lady to retreat to Instagram to explain herself.

“So I woke up today to lots of DMs and WhatsApp messages telling me that I’m trending (for the wrong reasons). (Cyprian Nyakundi) took my picture with my old friend Omar Lali and posted it with totally out of context captions”, she wrote.

Lali came to the limelight following the death of Tecra on May 2, 2020.

According to a police report, Tecra fell off the stairs of a private house in Lamu where she was staying with Lali, who was her boyfriend at the time.

The autopsy report revealed Tecra died of injuries she sustained on the left side of her head.

Following the death, the 50- year-old Lali was arrested and charged with murder.

However, days later the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions withdrew the charge and instead ordered an inquiry to establish the cause of Tecra’s death.