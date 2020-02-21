Kamene Goro: How I busted my cheating ex-hubby

Kiss 100 presenter Kamene Goro has revealed details of how she busted her cheating ex-husband.

Speaking during the Kiss Breakfast Show, Kamene recounted how they once went to a poolside party where her husband got pushed into the pool.

When they got home they put her husband’s soaked phone in rice in an attempt to bring it back to life, but still it didn’t work.

So she decided to give her husband one of her phones for him to use for a while.

But the phone kept on buffering and so she decided to delete all the messages.

It was after she was done with deleting the messages, that a thread of about eight messages came in from a woman who kept calling her husband baby.

“It was a string of eight other messages from a girl called Rufas. I turned and looked at him and I have never seen such an old man look so down, beaten and helpless,” she recounted.