Kambua announces she’s expecting baby number two





After a seven year struggle with infertility, musician Kambua Mathu on Friday announced that she was pregnant with her second child.

The mother of one broke the good news on her social media pages thanking the Lord for blessing her once again after weeks of online speculation.

Kambua shared the heartwarming message alongside a photo of her flaunting a visible bump.

“God of Sarah… God of Hannah…God of KAMBUA! Just when I thought you had done too much…! YOU did it again!” She

In September 2019, the Citizen TV Presenter and her hubby Pastor Jackson Mathu welcomed a bouncing baby boy named Nathaniel Muhoro Mathu.

Kambua took to social media and spoke candidly about her birthing experience and undergoing C-section.

She stated then:

“This is me thanking God that I can fit into one of my pre-preggers dresses.”

“My body has changed a lot and I am embracing it all. I stretched in ways I never knew were possible! Isn’t God amazing? And then went through a caesarean section story for another day.”

“Recovering from it is not a joke! I have chosen to be kind to myself. Giving myself the time, I need to heal, and also to nurture my toto.”

Kambua has been married to pastor Mathu for eight years, seven of which they struggled to get a baby amid speculation and bullying online.