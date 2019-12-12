Kalonzo: No, I’m not in talks with Ruto

Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka has dismissed as ‘speculations’ claims he is working on a political deal with Deputy President William Ruto ahead of the 2022 general elections.

The seasoned politician also appeared to state, via a tweet, that his closing of ranks with the DP will anger President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“In the light of recent conversations and speculations about working with the DP, please note that these speculations are malicious. They are a desperate attempt to drive a wedge between me and H.E the President and have failed,” said Kalonzo

The Wiper Party leader also explained that remarks made by his close associates ‘should not be attributed to him’.

Musyoka has been rumoured to be cozying up to Ruto in recent times with photos of the duo in a hearty chat dominating social media.

Johnson Muthama, close ally of Musyoka, has in recent days claimed that Musyoka has switched political alliance from Raila Odinga to DP Ruto.

Muthama also said he is ready to spearhead coalition talks between Ruto and Musyoka.