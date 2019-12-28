Kakamega Elders devour chicken that killed infant on Christmas Day

A six-month-old baby was killed by a hen in Shikokhwe village in Malava, Kakamega County on Christmas Day,

According to Robai Toboko the mother of the infant, the baby crawled towards where the hen and its week-old chicks were.

Robai then chased the hen away from her child but it got furious and jumped on the child who was identified as Haggai Bushuru.

“The hen jumped with one of its wings brushing my baby on the face. He was traumatized and started crying until he fell unconscious,” said Robai.

SHOCKED HER

The mother denied that her son had a health problem and that the incident really shocked her.

She also noted that her son would panic at the slightest provocation and the reaction from the hen incident was not surprising until the toddler fell unconscious.

The father who had gone to church earlier came back after he was informed by Robai, They took the unconscious child to the church for prayers.

It was while at the Church they noticed the toddler was not breathing.

The toddler was buried on Friday.

According to traditions the hen was slaughtered and roasted for the elders to eat.

Women and children were forbidden from tasting the roasted hen.