Kagwe announces 22 new cases raising Kenya’s tally to 81

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday announced 22 new cases raising the country’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases to 81.

The CS said 21 of the new cases were already in quarantine lowering the possibility of them transmitting it to other contacts.

The 22 were from 300 samples that were analysed by the government in the last 24 hours, the CS said.

This is the highest number to ever be tested and confirmed in a single day.

“Over the last 24 hours we have tested over 300 Kenyans out of those 22 have been tested as positive. This is the largest number that has ever been received in a single day,” said CS Kagwe.

Out of the 22, 13 are male and 9 are females. CS Kagwe said that out of the number, 18 were Kenyans while four are foreigners from Cameroon and Pakistan.

“Let me also add that 21 out of the 22 cases are people who are currently in quarantine, and this tells you the importance of the exercise that we have been carrying out. We are lucky to have found the 21 people in quarantine. The one case is in Mombasa Hospital. In the 22 confirmed cases, 18 are Kenyans, 2 Pakistanis and 2 people from Cameroon,” explained Mr Kagwe.

He also clarified that food trucks are allowed to move during curfew hours as well as vehicles transporting other essential items like medicine.

CS Kagwe said that Kenyans should adhere to the rules given by the government and maintain hygiene standards so as to be able to overcome the disease.

