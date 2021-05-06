Kabi wa Jesus finally admits to siring baby Abby with his cousin after ‘paternity test’ confirmation





Youtuber Peter Kabi, popularly known as Kabi WaJesus, has apologised for being a dead beat father to a child he sired with his cousin and lying about it when the matter exploded.

When the scandal broke out three months ago, Kabi denied being the father to the child and, in his explanation, said the child in question named Abby was his niece.

In his clarification, however, Kabi clarified that Abby’s mother was actually his cousin after a photo of Kabi and the woman who accused him of abandoning their child was circulating.

“The lady you see in this picture is my cousin and the baby we took this picture with is called Abby, she is my niece. How can someone say you are the father of your cousin’s child?” Kabi posed at the time.

With his persistent denial, Kabi was subjected to a DNA test after his cousin took him to court over the paternity and upkeep dispute.

The results of the DNA test were released on Wednesday and the outcome first shared on Instagram by a Dzendere, who is believed to be a cousin to both Kabi and his baby mama.

“DNA was read it was positive 99.9%. We will have a copy soon as the lawyer sends it. Yes, Kabi is the father for those asking what positive means,” Wrote Dzendere on Insta-Stories.

And as soon as the news was out, Kabi issued a statement on Thursday morning apologising for lying about the child, his relationship with her mother and being a dead beat father.

“Hey guys and praise Jesus. Some of you might be aware of the matter involving me regarding baby Abby. I wish to confirm that yesterday paternity results were issued that confirmed that I am the biological father of the child. The results confirm that in 2013, which was before I got born again and married, I sired Abby. I know this news comes as a shock to many of you who follow and watch us. I also know that my public comments about this matter gave a false impression which I deeply regret. Now with the paternity results out, it’s a relief as we can now chat the way forward together with the mother for the welfare of our child. I am immediately reaching out to her so that we can discuss and agree on her future,” read a statement from Kabi on Thursday.

Kabi went on to apologise to his fans and followers for how he handled the whole saga.

“I know I must take full responsibility for all my actions, to my child, to my family and also to you my fans. I have sought forgiveness from God, my family and I also seek your forgiveness. Moving forward I will do everything in my power to take care of my child as a father,” he said.