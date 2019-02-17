Two KAA employees arrested for stealing luggage straps – VIDEO





Police are holding two employees of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) after they were caught on camera stealing luggage straps.

The two, identified as Evans Okola Agunda – who works as an Aircraft Marshaller – and Ms Mercy Chepkorir, an intern, are suspected to be behind the theft of luggage straps belong to the African Freight Services at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

The video, which captured the suspects in the act, appears to have been shot at night.

An Aircraft Marshaller @KenyaAirports -Mr. Evans Okola Agunda and an intern-Ms. Mercy Chepkorir, were arrested early today after being spotted stealing luggage straps belonging to the African Freight Services at JKIA. The two suspects are in custody and will be charged on Monday. pic.twitter.com/1QVuQbgaBq — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) February 16, 2019



INCRIMINATING VIDEO

In the video, which has been shared on social media by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), one suspect, who is believed to be Mr Agunda, is seen parking a four-wheel drive car next to heap of goods.

After exiting the car, he slowly surveys the area before picking up a luggage strap from the heap.

He then hands it over to someone seated on the passenger seat inside the car.

IN CUSTODY

He then gets inside the car, but comes out shortly before picking another luggage strap and throwing it in the back seat of the car.

Luggage straps are thin elastic bands that wrap around the width or height (or both) of a checked luggage on airplanes, to keep them from popping open during transit so that all the contents don’t come pouring out even if a latch or zipper gets a little loose.

According to the police, the two suspects are in custody and will be charged in court on Monday.