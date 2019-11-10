Junet shows up with ‘Didmus-like’ cap at ‘Bedroom Iko Locked’ rally – PHOTOS

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party was on Sunday at DC ground in Kibra for a thanking giving ceremony to celebrate Bernard Okoth’s win in the Kibra by-election on Thursday.

Under the theme “Bedroom Iko Locked” the ODM battalion, led by party leader Raila Odinga, trooped to the grounds at 1pm.

Their supporters did not disappoint either as they thronged the venue of the rally.

But one person who stood out from the rest was Suna East MP Junet Mohamed.

Junet, who is also ODM’s Director of Campaigns, showed up wearing a maroon cap that is similar to the one Kimilili MP Didmus Baraza usually wears.

BARAZA’S CAP

What was curios though is that Junet is not known to wear such a cap and it is indeed a big ‘coincidence’ that he choose to wear the unfamiliar headgear for the first time just three days after Baraza lost his trademark cap in dramatic scenes in Kibra.

Baraza lost the cap to goons who were captured on camera roughing him up at the DC Grounds during the Kibra by-election.

In a viral video that captured the incident, Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati is seen shaking hands with Baraza while at the same time telling him he had the authority to get him chased out of the venue.

The video opens with the Kimilili MP having a chat with Jubilee leaders before Arati walks towards them and shakes hand with him.

This is how part of their conversation goes as Arati holds on to Baraza’s hand for a few seconds:

Arati: … Usiongee mbaya… usiongee mbaya…

Baraza: How are you my friend?

Arati: Unataka ukimbizwe saa hizi? No, mtakimbizwa… I can decide ukimbizwe saa hizi… unataka?

Baraza: Simba, we are friends… we are colleagues… we are colleagues…

Arati: Utakimbia saa hizi… utakimbia saa hizi, wewe…

That is when all hell breaks loose and Baraza finds himself on the receiving end as the goons rain slaps on him from all sides while others shove him around.

In the ensuing melee, someone grabs his cap as aides attempt to shield him and whisk him away from his assailants.

That was the last time the Baraza maroon cap was seen.

But clearly we now know in whose hands it landed after that scuffle.