Jumia opens up its online platform to advertisers

Kenya’s leading e-commerce platform Jumia has now opened up its online platform to advertisers in a bid to attract more revenues in the current challenging economic times.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi, Jumia CEO Sam Chappatte said the Jumia Advertising Services (JAS) will increase visibility for brands and corporate organisations to the company’s rich online clientele.

“20% of active internet users in Kenya are on Jumia each month. We know our customers well – what they shop, how much they spend, etc – and can use this to present relevant adverts to them. This can enable our customers to discover relevant products and services,” said Chappatte.

The Jumia boss emphasized that such advertisement by brands and corporate entities will reach highly targeted segments, right at the moment of purchase.

“We are launching advertising in response to significant demand from agencies and brands. For effective digital marketing campaigns, you need data,” he added.

Jumia operates in 11 countries in Africa and plans to target users geographically and segment them based on their shopping behaviour in the 2020 Strategy to increase the monetization of its platform.

The company has further confirmed that it will also be opening up its logistics network to third parties for use in delivery of packages, including to products not sold on the Jumia online platform.