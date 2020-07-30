July 30: Kenya confirms 788 new Covid-19 cases





Kenya has on Thursday recorded 788 positive coronavirus cases from an analysis of 5,521 samples.

Health CAS Rashid Aman, in the Ministry of Health’s daily briefing, explained that 785 of those affected were Kenyans.

“On a positive note, 100 patients have recovered from the disease,” said Aman.

Thus, the total number of those that have recovered are 8,121, which is just below half the number of confirmed cases.

Some 14 patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of fatalities to 325.

“I urge all of us to adopt healthy lifestyles by reducing consumption of highly refined processed foods, sweets, sugar-sweetened and flavoured drinks or beverages which all have high amounts of unhealthy fats, sugar and salt.”

Nairobi takes the lion’s share of infections with 487 cases, closely followed by Kiambu, Nakuru, and Kajiado at 86, 34, and 24 respectively.