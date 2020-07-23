July 23: Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload jumps by 796 in one day





Kenya on Thursday posted a record 796 now positive coronavirus cases, taking the total tally past the 15,000 mark.

This is the highest number of cases registered in a single day since the disease was first recorded in March. The country now has recorded 15,601 confirmed cases.

“Three of the positive cases are of foreigners, 593 of those affected are male,” she added.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi also announced that three deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally of fatalities in the country to 263.

On a positive note, 378 patients have recovered, raising to 7,138 the tally of patients who have been allowed to go home.

The oldest of the new cases is aged 87, while the youngest is one. At 539, Nairobi has recorded the most number of cases.