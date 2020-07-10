July 10: Kenya adds 473 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya has confirmed 473 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 9,448, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has announced.

CS Kagwe was speaking in Kilifi county on Friday during the daily coronavirus briefing.

The new cases are from 6,979 samples tested in Kenya in the last 24 hours.

All the new cases are Kenyans aged between one and 90 years and include 324 males and 149 females.

At the same time, eight more patients have succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities so far to 181.

Some 76 people have however been discharged, raising the number of discharges to 2,733.