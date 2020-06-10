Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju warns Speaker Elachi of disciplinary action

Jubilee Party has confirmed that Matopeni MCA Abdi Guyo will serve as the party’s majority leader at Nairobi County Assembly, warning Speaker Beatrice Elachi of disciplinary action should she fail to effect the changes.

Mr Guyo lost the position last year November but was reinstated to the position by the party in April.

Secretary General Raphael Tuju has now come out to say that the party will not hesitate to take disciplinary action on the Speaker or any other member opposed to the new leadership lineup announced by the party in April.

Mr Tuju confirmed that his earlier communication of leadership changes at the assembly remains, pointing out that Mr Guyo will serve as the majority leader deputised by Dandora Area 1 MCA Peter Wanyoike.

Mihang’o MCA Paul Kados is the majority whip, deputised by South B MCA Waithera Chege.

The SG made it clear that the interim leadership of Dandora Area 3 Charles Thuo, nominated MCA June Ndegwa and Ziwani MCA Millicent Mugadi appointed in November 2019 stand replaced.

“There are moments we write to our members and if they refuse to listen we have mechanisms to address this so we are we are going to deal with them, The letters I previously wrote on to the assembly on the House leadership changes stand,” said Mr Tuju.

A meeting with all the 65 Jubilee MCAs

He was speaking after a meeting with all the 65 Jubilee MCAs at the party’s headquarters in Nairobi today (Wednesday) organised in a bid to bring to an end protracted wrangles among the party’s MCAs over the new leadership at the assembly.

The SG confirmed that he has three letters from Governor Mike Sonko, Speaker Elachi and the majority whip on the leadership issue, all which he will reply to by Friday.

However, the meeting was not short of drama after Ms Mugadi, the now-former interim deputy majority leader, was thrown out of the meeting after an exchange of words with the SG over the new leadership line-up.

There have been drawn-out wrangles over the new majority leadership, which divided the Jubilee Party into two factions, –those supporting the new leaders and those opposing the changes.

Due process was followed

On her part, Ms Elachi has failed to effect the changes despite two letters from Mr Tuju on April 16 and May 28, 2020 communicating the same maintaining that the ousted interim leaders would remain in office until such a time that she was satisfied that the due process was followed.

However, Mr Tuju refused to be drawn into the drama surrounding the suspension of Mr Guyo from the assembly for four sitting months for missing 11 sittings contrary to the House Standing orders.

“What goes on in the house and in any disciplinary action that is being taken by the house, Jubilee Party has no locus just the same way as when the Jubilee party has assigned specific individuals to be the leaders, the assembly has no locus,” said Mr Tuju.

Mr Guyo was suspended on Tuesday after the assembly adopted a report by the Powers and Privileges Committee, which recommended his suspension for violating assembly privileges.

This was after the committee stated that the Matopeni MCA had missed 10 sittings between January 2020 and March 2020 without written permission from the speaker or with any justifiable reason.

The move came despite Mr Guyo obtaining an interim order from the court barring the committee from tabling the report as well as the assembly adopting the same until his application is heard and determined.