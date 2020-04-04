Jubilee Party punishes MCA who tried to impeach Waiguru

The Kirinyaga county majority leader James Kamau Murango has received a dismissal letter from Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Jubilee Party, in a letter to the assembly, said the Majority Leader was dismissed because of gross misconduct articulated in Article 13 of the party constitution.

The letter further noted that after the majority leader presented his complaints to the Jubilee Headquarter against Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and the party planned for a meeting.

However, going through the complaints, the party found that apart from two issues of disbursement of funds for bursaries and women projects, the rest of the issues raised by the MCA were personal.

“It is no longer tenable for you to lead Government business in the county assembly, we find this behaviour of refusing to listen to the party headquarters to be gross misconduct as articulated in article 13 of the party constitution,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the Jubilee party received complaints from the majority leader, and he was requested to meet the Secretary-General on March 27, 2020, to articulate some of the issues he had presented.

The letter further revealed that a tripartite meeting had been arranged between Secretary-General Raphael Tuju, Murango, Waiguru, and a Jubilee Party headquarters team.

“Before we could read the whole dossier and have the tripartite meeting, to our consternation, you become part of a cohort of mainly independent MCA’s who addressed the mass media on notice of motion to impeach the Governor,” said Mr Tuju.

“As per the video that we have received, you had the audacity to be part of this press conference while at the same time cowering at the back with a mask. It is preposterous that at this time when the county and the country are dealing with the crisis of the coronavirus, you chose to engage in this kind of politics.”

Mutira Ward Representative, Kinyua Wangui, filed a motion to impeach Waiguru, which was supported by Murango, accusing the governor of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office, and gross misconduct.