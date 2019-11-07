Jubilee Party blames rivals of authoring Mariga’s abusive message to voters

Deputy President William Ruto Jubilee Party camp has accused their enemies of smear campaign just hours before the Kibra by-election kicked off.

This after an abusive message purporting to be from McDonald Mariga’s team went viral on Wednesday evening.

“Habari ya jioni… Kama ni lazima nikupe pesa ndio unipigie kura basi kaa na hiyo kura yako, ng’ombe wewe. Sisi Jubilee tutashinda upende usipende hata bila hiyo kura yako,Kenya ni yetu gasia wewe. Kufa na Umaskini wako,” the text message read.

The two-months campaign period has been marked by accusations and counter-accusations by the prominent candidates and main political parties contesting the seat.

OMD had alleged there was a plan to rig the by election by doctoring the voters register by top Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials working in cahoots with some Jubilee Party operatives.

Lang’ata Member of Parliament Nixon Korir on his part demanded for the disqualification of ODM candidate Bernard Okoth over violence that were witnessed during one of Jubilee campaign’s where Mariga’s convoy was pelted with stones.

Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) has also been engaging in a war of words with Raila Odinga.

During campaigns for ANC candidate Eliud Owalo, Mr Mudavadi claimed that the ODM leader was desperate to an extent of courting “corrupt governors” with a promise of protection.

Polls for the by-election opened on Thursday at 6am and voting will go on until 6pm.