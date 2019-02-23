Jua Kali artisan who scored A seeks help to realise aviation dream – VIDEO

Moses Oduor during the interview with the Daily Nation at his work place in Nakuru. PHOTO | NATION

Moses Oduor during the interview with the Daily Nation at his work place in Nakuru. PHOTO | NATION





Just how many people would turn down the opportunity of studying Medicine to pursue another career, even if it comes at the heavy price of taking up a menial job in the meantime?

Well, one young man by the name Moses Oduor is certainly one of them.

Oduor, who scored a mean grade of A in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination in 2015, was offered admission at Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to study Medicine, but declined the offer to pursue his dream career of aviation.

For his bold decision, though, Oduor has been forced into doing something he’s not passionate about after foregoing his university admission.

In an exclusive interview with Daily Nation, Oduor, who sat his KCSE examinations at Sawagongo High School in Siaya county, said he hasn’t given up on his dream career, all the setbacks notwithstanding.

“Since I was young, my dream has always been to become a pilot. Unfortunately, it’s a dream I’m still chasing to this day due to lack of funds,” Oduor said.

APPEAL TO WELL-WISHERS

But the young man, who is orphaned, remains hopeful that one day he will soar to the skies.

“I’m appealing to well-wishers out there to help me financially so that I can realise my dream of becoming a pilot,” he said.

In the meantime, Oduor, who hails from Siaya county, has no other option but to continue working as a jua kali artisan in a garage in Nakuru to make ends meet.