Joyce Wanja: Moses Kuria punched me to the ground

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria punched me on the head.

These are are the words of Joyce Wanja alias Mwari Wawagîchûngûmwa, a female political commentator, who claims she was assaulted by the MP.

Speaking during a media interview, Ms Wanja claimed that Mr Kuria attacked her after she asked him about some of his utterances during a fundraiser in Kiambu county a week earlier.

The incident is alleged to have happened on December 8, 2019 inside Royal Media Services where the two were guests on Kiririmbi, a show on Inooro TV, to discuss the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report.

BEGS FOR HELP

Ms Wanja says she reminded Mr Kuria of the Kiambu event telling him that his speech was offensive. She then begs for help from police.

“Nimekuja leo juu naomba usaidizi kutoka kwa DPP, DCI na Kinoti. Nilichapwa na Moses Kuria tukiwa kwa jumba la Royal Media services nilikuwa nimeitwa show ya Kirerebe, tulikuwa tuna discuss mambo za BBI. Moses Kuria nikamwabia hakufanya poa juu kuna matamshi aliongea one week ago huko Kiambu mahali kulikuwa na event ya kuchangishia watoto mayatima,” says Ms Wanja.

“Aliongea maneno haikuwa inaambatana na event tena aliongea yenye haifai kuongelewa mbele ya watoto. Vile nilimaliza kumwambia hivyo ndio aliamka akanipiga ngumi nikaanguka nikasaidiwa na wenzangu.”

The MP was arrested on Friday morning at Westlands and is currently being detained at Kilimani Police station.