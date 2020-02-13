Jowie’s friends launch campaign to raise Sh2million cash bail

Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, the primary suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani may have to wait a little longer to taste freedom even after he was granted a Sh 2 million cash bail by the High Court on Tuesday.

Apparently, Jowie is unable to raise the amount after one of his friends took to social media and asked members of the public to help in raising the bail money.

To this end, some of his friends, led by former radio presenter Joe Muchiri have launched a fundraising campaign to help Jowie secure his freedom.

“We are mobilizing for Jowie’s bail money granted by court which amounts to KSHS. 2,000,000/- we are kindly requesting for ur help in this time of need. If U can please send whatever U can to paybill 600100 account no. is 0100005024484 Stanbic Bank,” Muchiri tweeted shortly after the court ruling.

Jowie was arrested in September 2018 and has been in custody ever since.

IN REMAND

When Jowie was arrested, his parents, in an interview with NTV, painted a picture of a man brought up in humble background.

It is not yet clear where Jowie will be remanded as his friends try to bail him out.

Jowie had been in Manyani Maximum Prison since December 201 after he was transferred from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison on allegations of having contraband.

Currently he is at Milimani Court police cells.