Jowie freed on Sh2 million cash bail

Murder suspect Joseph Irungu alias Jowie has been freed on Sh2 million cash bail.

High Court judge James Wakiaga delivered the ruling on Thursday morning on the Irungu’s request to be freed on bond pending trial.

BOND TERMS

Irungu has however been cautioned against commenting anything on media and social media platforms about the case.

He has also been asked to report to area chief every last Thursday of the month.

The court has also directed that his area chief to make monthly reports to the deputy registrar about it.

Irungu has also been asked to deposit his passport in court and warned against getting a new one or any other travel document pending his trial.

Judge Wakiaga said that should Irungu fail to adhere to any of these bail terms, then his bond terms will be cancelled.

CO-ACCUSED

The Judge ruled that there is no compelling reason to deny him bond at this stage.

Irungu, who is the main suspect in the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, was first remanded at Kamiti Maximum Security Prison after his arrest in September, 2018, before he was transferred to Manyani Maximum Priosn last December .

His co-accused and fiancée TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, was released on a cash bail of Sh 1 million on October 30, 2018.

Both accused persons have denied the murder charges although 15 witnesses have testified so far with 10 more expected to testify.

The hearing of the murder case is set to resume in March 2020.