Joseph Kori delivers moving tribute to his late wife during her burial

By Amina Wako March 2nd, 2019 1 min read

Mary Wambui, who was killed last month inside the house of her husband’s mistress, was laid to rest on Saturday, during a somber ceremony where her husband, Joseph Kori, delivered a moving tribute.

Kori, who was released from police custody last week, after being held on suspicion of having played a role in the murder of his wife, was the standout mourner during the burial at his rural home in Mweiga, Nyeri County

“My love Mary, it’s hard to accept your untimely death. 11 years ago, when we got into a marriage union, I never knew that I’d never get a chance to tell you goodbye, especially when you were taken away from me suddenly and so shockingly at a prime of your life,” Kori said in his eulogy.

Church leaders conduct the funeral service of the late Mary Wambui at Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU
Church leaders conduct the funeral service of the late Mary Wambui at Mweiga Airstrip in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU

BEST FRIEND

“As a best friend, wife, and mother of my two lovely sons, I feel a part of me has been taken and you are irreplaceable. Your charm, jovial mood and willingness to assist everyone will always be remembered. I want to assure you of my undivided and unconditional love to our sons.

“Your dream of having two grown, intelligent and God-fearing men will be achieved. I don’t have much to tell you but wish you a happy life with the Angels.

“As you watch us in eternity, be assured that I love you, my dear wife. Goodbye and rest in peace,” Kori’s tribute read.

Wambui was murdered on January 26, 2019 in the house of Judy Wangui, who was Kori’s mistress. Her body, with fatal blows to the head, was discovered in a dam days later.

Kori was released on Thursday February 21, 2019 with his wife’s family reportedly having chosen to wait upon his release to bury the late Wambui.

