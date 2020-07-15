Joho star-struck as he chauffeurs Raila around town – VIDEO

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (left) with ODM party leader Raila Odinga who visited him at his Vipingo residence. PHOTO | COURTESY

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has shared a video driving Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga within the city.

In the video, Governor Joho who doubles up as ODM party Deputy leader, says that he is very careful while driving Mr Odinga.

“Do you know how it feels to drive your boss around? Today I have been very careful while driving him,” he said.

In the video, Mr Odinga who is seated on the front passenger’s seat is captured on his phone.

Mr Odinga is heard talking but what he is saying in inaudible.

Six days ago, Mr Joho and Suna East MP jetted out of the country to visit Mr Odinga in Dubai where he had undergone “minor” surgery.

The three made a quiet return to the country.