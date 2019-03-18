Joho reveals source of his vast wealth, and it has nothing to do with narcotics





Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has revealed the source of his vast wealth. The youthful governor is arguably one of the richest men in the country and has time and again showed off his life of opulence.

In an interview with Citizen TV news anchor, Lilian Muli, Governor Joho revealed that his journey to riches started at the age of 20, when he made his first million.

Joho, also disclosed his tough upbringing early in life, when he was living in the ghetto and that at one point he dropped out of school for lack of school fees.

FIST MILLION

He recalled how his life changed for the better when he made his first million from the clearing and forwarding business that he has been into for several years.

“My first transaction that changed my life was when I was just 20 years old. I remember I got a clearing and forwarding job and I got a Sh6.6 million cheque. That is the first money that I saw and I was like ‘this is it’,” Joho recounted.

INVESTMENTS

It is with this windfall that Joho invested in diverse businesses, eventually creating a vast empire for himself.

During the interview Joho was also quick to deny allegations that he made his money from narcotics business.

“Ten years down the line if there was some truth, some kind of action would have been taken. You can’t try to build on a narrative for 10 years that has no end,” he said.