Emotional Joho narrates how Sam Ongeri saved his mother’s life – VIDEO





An emotional Mombasa governor Ali Hassan Joho on Monday narrated how Kisii Senator Prof Sam Ongeri saved his mother’s life mid-flight.

The governor was appearing before the Senate Devolution Committee over his political fights with Mombasa Members of County Assembly.

FELL ILL

During questioning, the governor asked the Chairman of Devolution and Inter-Governmental Committee John Kinyua, who had just introduced Ongeri as his senior despite being a junior at the committee ranks, to address him.

“I have never been able to thank him enough. Senator and I were once travelling to some foreign country and then my mother fell ill on board 4 hours after take-off and we had nowhere to turn to. Senator Ongeri quickly came through for us,” said Joho.

He added that the former Kenyan ambassador to the UN Habitat looked after his mother until they finally landed in Dubai where he sent her to the hospital.

WRANGLES

“Senator, I have never been able to thank you enough. I always pray for you. I want to confirm your sentiments on the seniority of Senator Ongeri’s both in public service and at personal level,” Joho said.

On his wrangles with Mombasa MCAs, Joho dismissed the claims and termed them as a pure witch-hunt by the MCAs.