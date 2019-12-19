Join our WhatsApp Channel
JKIA replaces funny-looking Christmas tree after online trolls

By Hilary Kimuyu December 19th, 2019 2 min read

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been forced to replace the hideous Christmas tree that was the butt of jokes for Kenyans online on Wednesday.

The tree which was placed at the centre of the airports parking lot, looked more like branches of a tree plastered together to form a tall tower.

It was replaced hours after it set social media abuzz.

Airport workers were seen putting together a better looking JKIA Christmas tree on Wednesday night.

There was however no statement from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) indicating why they had decided to make the change.

The new tree was also shared online but some Kenyans still said it was not JKIA’s stature as compared to what other countries display.

