JKIA replaces funny-looking Christmas tree after online trolls

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have been forced to replace the hideous Christmas tree that was the butt of jokes for Kenyans online on Wednesday.

The tree which was placed at the centre of the airports parking lot, looked more like branches of a tree plastered together to form a tall tower.

It was replaced hours after it set social media abuzz.

Airport workers were seen putting together a better looking JKIA Christmas tree on Wednesday night.

There was however no statement from Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) indicating why they had decided to make the change.

The new tree was also shared online but some Kenyans still said it was not JKIA’s stature as compared to what other countries display.

Dubai JKIA We keep embarrassing ourselves pic.twitter.com/3wtebprOUq — I am (@Lawi_Makori) December 17, 2019

Christmas Tree at JKIA. Before & After. Is the first production the level of delivery ? what about areas that Kenyans are NOT able to see . Thank you @KenyaAirports for the correction but please stop cuddling animal called mediocrity. Get it right first time. Happy Holidays pic.twitter.com/RRvWwnkPTR — Mohammed Hersi (@mohammedhersi) December 19, 2019

Hideous JKIA Christmas tree replaced hours after Kenyans online made fun pic.twitter.com/KmamXxd1Vu — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) December 19, 2019

JKIA changed the Christmas tree at the airport after public outcry. pic.twitter.com/D3LImo41cU — ON🇰🇪 (@ItsMoruri) December 19, 2019

JKIA Earlier today faced harsh criticism for Xmas 🎄 tree they had installed which was a turn off.. This evening they have installed a much better one😎 @KenyanTraffic pic.twitter.com/xRtyt9UKxW — Benard Otieno (@HonBenard) December 18, 2019